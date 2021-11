Ian Oddie from Oddified Racing traveled to Santa Pod Raceway with his Metro 6R4 replica to drag race. While there Ian went down the strip several times with the quickest being a 11.8 sec at 122 mph on street tires and lowered boost. The turbocharged 3.0 L Duratec ST220 V6 sitting in back of the car makes 495 horsepower on 1.25 bar (18.1 psi) of boost and is capable of 600 horsepower. Its paired with an Audi transaxle, twin-disc clutch, and Quaife diff.

Source: Oddified