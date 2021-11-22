For Sale: 1976 Porsche 924 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L Inline-Four

This 1976 Porsche 924 race car is for sale by Motor Werks Racing for $68,000. Motor Werks Racing built the car with a turbocharged Audi 1.8 L 20v inline-four and O16 REM transmission with a short 5th gear. The motor features forged rods, 9:1 compression pistons, billet KO4 turbocharger, custom intake, stainless steel header, and IE dual valve springs with titanium retainers. It produces 305 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. The car weights 1,960 lbs thanks to composite GTR body panels and Lexan windshield, quarter windows, and hatch window. The suspension features Bilstein coilovers, custom sway bars, 30 mm rear torsion bars, Delrin bushings, and Wilwood disc brakes. It rides on 18×8.5-inch wheels with 245/40R18 tires in front and 18×10-inch wheels with 275/35R18 tires in back.

Update: Car is sold

Source: Motor Werks Racing