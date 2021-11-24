2013 Scion FR-S with a 800+ hp 2JZ

Steve Smith owns a unique 2013 Scion FR-S. The car was originally a development car for Full Blown Motorsports (FBM) with Steve testing it at the track. After FBM was done with the FR-S, Steve swapped in a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six. The new motor features BC 264 camshafts, BorgWarner 66 mm turbocharger, FuelTech FT600 ECU, and sits on FBM motor mounts. The combo is good for 811 hp to the wheels. Behind the motor sits a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a FBM adapter plate, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with TrueTrac LSD and Gforce Outlaw axles. Steve says the car is capable of low-9’s at the track. You can view more details in the build thread or videos on Steve’s channel.

Source: @Stevemode62 and QA1