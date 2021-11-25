Supercharged Godzilla V8 Makes 965 hp on Dyno

Brian Wolfe and his company Willis Performance Enterprises (WPE) in Willis, Michigan specializ in building big-block Godzilla V8s. Evan Smith from REVan Evan recently visited the company while Brian was testing a customer’s supercharged Godzilla V8 on the dyno. The motor still features a stock block, crankshaft, throttle body, and intake. The upgrades include WPE Stage 2 heads, Wiseco pistons, Callies rods and camshaft, dry sump, Shelby GT500 injectors, and a ProCharger F-1A-94 supercharger with a very large pulley. The combination made 965 hp and 845 lb-ft of torque on 8 psi of boost. Brian said the motor would make 1200+ hp with an aftermarket intake, larger injectors, and smaller pulley.

Source: REVan Evan