For Sale: 2002 Mercedes G500 with a LS2 V8

This 2002 Mercedes G500 is for sale on Cars & Bids in Champlin, Minnesota. The owner Viteks Garage installed a 6.0 L LS2 V8 and T56 six-speed manual transmission from a 2006 Cadillac CTS-V with 172,000 miles. A CSPracing 108 mm six-bolt CV adapter and G300TD turbodiesel driveshaft allows the SUV to retain the factory 4WD drivetrain. The owner replaced the factory gauge cluster with an Android Nexus 5x running Torque Pro and digital fuel gauge. They state the odometer had around 220,000 miles on it before being removed and they have put about 4,000 miles on it since the swap. Issues with the SUV include paint chips and scratches, rust on the underbody, and rear differential lock actuator needs to be rebuilt. The owner also states the transfer case ranger selector, headlight washers, and heated front seats need to be wired.

Source: for sale on Cars & Bids via Carscoops