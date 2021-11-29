Turbo 2.2 L SR20VET Makes 1100 hp on Dyno

Redsun Motorsport’s Nissan S15 is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L SR20VET inline-four. The motor features a Bullet billet block, Nitto 2.2 L crankshaft, and BME rods and pistons. On top sits a shimless SR20VE head with VVL Killer camshafts, Plazmaman custom intake, and G42-1450 turbocharger handing off the side. On Empire Mechanical & Racing’s dyno, the combo made 821 kW (1100 hp) on 55 psi of boost and Haltech Nexus ECU. The motor is paired with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and R230 differential with Speedtek Auto Racing billet GT-R axles.

Source: Redsun Motorsport FB page via Haltech FB page