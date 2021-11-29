1972 Pantera with a 4.6 L Modular V8

This 1972 De Tomaso Pantera sold on Bring a Trailer for $149,000. The car is powered by an all-aluminum 4.6 L DOHC Modular V8 built by Sean Hyland Motorsport (SHM). The motor features Manley forged H-beam rods, JE forged pistons, stainless steel valves, ported SVT Cobra heads, SHM Hi-Lift camshafts, and Wilkinson headers. The combo is good for 450 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor sits a ZF five-speed manual transmission with Spicer heavy-duty axles and 4.22 gears. The suspension features billet control arms, Koni shocks, and Eibach springs. A set of Etoile 17-inch wheels (17×10, 17×12.5) cover Wilwood Ultralite four-piston calipers with 13-inch cross-drilled rotors in front and back. The interior is covered in tan leather including the steering wheel and Recaro power seats.

Source: Bring a Trailer and MotorTrend