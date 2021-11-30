1946 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hemi V8

Desert Power Wagons built this 1946 Dodge Power Wagon with a supercharged 6.4 L Hemi V8. The motor produces 650 horsepower or 575 horsepower to the hubs thanks to a Whipple supercharger. The drivetrain features a NAG1 five-speed automatic transmission, Dana 60 front axle, and 14-bolt rear axle with 4.10 gears. The combination sent the 7000+ lb vehicle down the quarter-mile in 13.75 sec at 95 mph. The Power Wagon rides on coilovers with power disc brakes and a set of Maxxis Razor MT 40-inch tires.

Source: Desert Power Wagons