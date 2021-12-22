Toyota Starlet with a Turbo Suzuki G13B

Stuart Carter enjoys racing his Toyota Starlet in hill climb events in New Zealand. Stuart put a lot of work into transforming the classic hatchback into a capable race car.

In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 1.3 L Suzuki G13B inline-four. The DOHC motor features factory pistons, Speedline connecting rods, factory camshafts, BorgWarner 6258 turbocharger. A factory head with minor porting sits on top of the motor with a 4-layer MLS gasket, factory size Supertech valves, Kelford Cams valve springs, and titanium retainers.

The motor also features a Subaru EJ20 59.5 mm throttle body, Evo 3 intercooler, 1300 cc injectors, and a custom header built by Stuart into 3-inch piping exiting out the side in front of the rear wheel. The motor produces 256-262 hp at the wheels on 14-16 psi of boost and E85 fuel tuned by Jason at SAS Christchurch.

Stuart paired the G13B to a Quife G15 six-speed sequential transmission with a 4-puck high-clamp clutch. Power is sent to the wheels through a Ford Escort limited-slip differential with a 4.10 or 4.40 gear ratio.

The 690 kg (1521 lb) car runs a full flat bottom with a front splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts, and a large wing. Depending on the condition, Stuart chooses to race on Dunlop Direzza Soft S5 compound tires (205/50-15) on 15×8-inch wheels or Michelin wet tires (240/57-13) on 13×9-inch wheels.

You can watch Stuart and his Starlet compete in several hill climb events below.

Source: Import Parts Specialists