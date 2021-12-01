1997 Porsche 911 with a 3.8 L Flat-Six and PDK

Speed Density Motorsports (SDM) built a customer’s dream 1997 Porsche 911 (993) called “Treiber” at their company in Lewisburg, Tennessee. The project involved swapping the factory 993 motor and transaxle with a powertrain from a Porsche 991. The sports car is now powered by a naturally aspirated 3.8 L 9A1 flat-six producing 400 horsepower on a MoTeC M142 ECU. The motor sits on a set of SDM custom mounts and is cooled via two aluminum radiators installed in the front of the car. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a PDK seven-speed transaxle and custom axles. The dual-clutch transaxle is controlled through a HTC standalone TCU.

Source: Speed Density Motorsports