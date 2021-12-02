1981 Jeep Scrambler with a Banks 3.0 L V6 Turbodiesel

This 1981 Jeep Scrambler was built by Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho. Under the hood sits a Banks 630T turbodiesel 3.0 L V6 making 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The motor is based on the VM Motori’s L630 DOHC which is marketed by Dodge/Jeep as the EcoDiesel. Behind the V6 is a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and Atlas 3.0:1 transfer case. to front and rear ARB lockers with 5.13 gears. The rest of the drivetrain consists of Dynatrac ProRock 60 axles with ARB Lockers and 5.13 gears. The Scrambler rides on a set of TrailReady beadlock wheels (17×9) with Toyo RT 37×12.5-inch tires.

Source: Legacy Classic Trucks