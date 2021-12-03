Chrysler 300C with a 728 whp Supercharged 426 ci Hemi V8

This 2008 Chrysler 300C arrived at Arrington Performance for a powertrain upgrade. While there the company installed a supercharged 426 ci Hemi V8 making 728 horsepower and 732 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor is based on the 6.1 L Hemi and features Manley forged steel crank and h-beam rods, Mahle forged aluminum pistons, Arrington spec camshafts, Arrington ported heads, Melling high performance oil pump, and Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. Behind the V8 sits a Viking NAG1 722.6 five-speed automatic transmission with a ProTorque converter.

Source: Arrington Performance