2014 Audi S4 with a Twin-Turbo 4.0 L V8

034Motorsport built this 2014 Audi S4 (B8) called “S4.0T” to reach the 9’s in the quarter-mile and develop parts along the way. The company started by replacing the factory supercharged 3.0 L FSI V6 for a twin-turbo 4.0 L V8 from a fourth-gen Audi S6 (C7). The twin-turbo V8 produces 414 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque in factory spec however 034Motorsports plans to increase power output in stages. They are also developing a swap kit. For the time being they are keeping the factory factory S4 DSG (DL501) seven-speed transmission. They plan on testing it and finding where it’s limit is before upgrading to a stronger transmission. The rest of the car’s upgrades include a lot of 034Motorsport’s suspension parts. It is using their Density control arms, Dynamic+ lowering springs, driveshaft tunnel bracing, and billet shock tower brace. The S4 rides on their ZTF-01 wheels (19×9.3) with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Source: 034Motorsport FB page, Audizine, and MotorTrend