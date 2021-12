Eastern European Rotary shared a video of their friend’s very unique Mazda RX-8. The story goes the RX-8 was purchased with a bad 1.3 L Renesis two-rotor. Instead of rebuilding it, they swapped it for a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 from a Toyota Century. The V12 features a custom intake, exhaust, and runs on a Ecumaster ECU. They estimate it is making around 340 horsepower and sends it through the factory Mazda five-speed manual transmission.

Source: Eastern European Rotary