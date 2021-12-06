For Sale: Saab 9-3 with a Modified 96 Body

This unique “Saab 96CC” is for sale on The Market in Abingdon, United Kingdom. The car was built by the Neo Brothers using a 1973 Saab 96 body and the running gear from a Saab 9-3. The classic body features a chopped roof, modified doors, custom wheel arches, and covered in 301 Carbon Grey paint. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L B204 inline-four and four-speed automatic transmission from a first generation Saab 9-3. Everything sits on a Saab 9-3 convertible chassis while the interior features parts from a 9-3 coupe and cabriolet.

Source: The Market