Vauxhall Omega with a LS1 V8

This Vauxhall Omega spent its prior life working as a Bomb Disposal Command Car for the UK Police. In the hands of a new owner, the wagon went to DynoTorque for more power. Under the hood they installed a 5.7 L LS1 V8 making around 450 horsepower. The motor features an upgraded camshaft, ported heads, modified Camaro headers, custom DynoTorque stainless steel exhaust, and Emerald ECU. Behind the motor sits a TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission sending power though a custom driveshaft to a KAZZ 1.5-way LSD. The wagon rides on HSV Holden front and rear subframes with HSD Monopro coilovers, HSV steering rack, and Harrop front/rear brakes.

Source: DynoTorque, DynoTorque FB page, and Driftworks