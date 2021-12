Fernando Montero spent eight months swapping the motor in his Toyota AE86 drift machine. During that time he switched from a supercharged 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four to a naturally aspirated 4.3 L F136 ED V8 from a Ferrari 430 Scuderia. Fernando stroked the V8 to 4.5 liters and added an amazing custom forward-facing exhaust. To celebrate all the hard work, Fernando traveled to El Pinar racing circuit in Uruguay for the AE86’s first test.

Source: PERFECT_AE86 and @perfect_ae86