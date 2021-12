When Leigh Walker builds wild projects at his company Pro Street Development in Melbourne, Australia. Even his daily driver is pretty wild. His Mitsubishi delivery van is powered by a 6.0 L L98 V8 with a GT42 turbocharger. Behind the motor sits a built 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sending power to a mid-90’s Hilux rear end.

Source: Pro Street Development FB page and Fullboost