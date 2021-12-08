1999 Chevy S-10 with a LS1 V8

This 1999 Chevrolet S-10 rolled off the assembly line with a 2.2 L Vortec 2200 (L43) inline-four making 120 horsepower. However @totally_a.vette wanted more power for his daily driver. So he developed a plan with help from his Father to install a V8. They originally planned to use a 350 ci small-block V8 but came across a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2001 Corvette with 150,000 miles. Thanks to their hard work the truck benefits from 320 horsepower. They retained the factory 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission but rebuilt it to handle the power and added an upgraded converter. Out back sits a 10-bolt rear end with a Quick Performance limited-slip differential and 4.10 gears.

