Swedish builder Per Ingö transformed his Saab 9-5 to drift. The engine bay holds a twin-turbo BMW M60B40 V8 sitting on a BMW E46 front subframe. The motor makes 624 hp and 774 Nm to the wheels on 1.23 bar of boost from two Holset HX35 turbochargers. The car was converted to rear-wheel drive using a BMW 530d transmission and BMW E39 rear subframe and differential.

Source: TuneitMotorsport, Lunde, and Per Ingö