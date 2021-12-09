SEAT León with a 600+ hp Turbo VR6

MAC Motorsport built their time attack SEAT León at their company in Dundee, UK. It’s powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L R30 VR6 making 617 horsepower and 821 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque on low boost tuned by tuned by Russ Paton at MAC Motorsport. The motor features forged internals, Gravituned Power intake manifold, FMIC.PL 600x300x100 mm intercooler, JRSpec GTX3582R turbocharger, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. A DQ500 DSG seven-speed sends that power to all four D2 forged wheels and Continental racing tires. The exterior features a carbon fiber wide body kit.

Source: MAC Motorsport FB page and FMIC.pl FB page