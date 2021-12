Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) started building their custom 1967 Pontiac GTO called “Goatzilla” in 2017. The project’s unique powertrain features a 2,500 hp twin-turbo big-block V8, Powerglide two-speed automatic, and Weismann transfer cases. The project reached a milestone recently being able to roll out of the company on its own wheels.

Source: Nelson Racing Engine FB page