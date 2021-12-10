Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo K24

Sam Carr is building his Mazda RX-7 at his company Downforce Fabrication in Atherstone, United Kingdom to compete in time attack racing. Power will be generated by a turbocharged Honda K24A inline-four running on a Haltech Elite ECU. It features a TF-Works oil sump, GTX3582R Gen 2 turbocharger, Turbosmart HyperGate45 wastegate, and custom exhaust manifold. Behind the motor sits a BMW ZF transmission with a PMC Motorsport adapter sending power to a R200 differential. The car rides on a tubular Nissan S14 front subframe with Alcon four-piston disc brakes and S14 rear subframe.

Source: @timeattackfb via Haltech