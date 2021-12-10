For Sale: 1999 Prowler with a 6.1 L Hemi V8

This 1999 Plymouth Prowler is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The car is powered by a 6.1 L Hemi V8 crate motor installed by Performance Innovations in Wilmington, North Carolina. The motor features a high performance camshaft, double-pass aluminum radiator, double-pass aluminum radiator, and 3-inch exhaust. The drivetrain features a four-speed automatic transaxle with TransGo shift kit, TCI Automotive flexplate, and a Prowler Pro-sourced torque convertor.

Source: Bring a Trailer