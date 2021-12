Dejan Dimitrijevic and his SEAT León competes in hill climb competitions in Europe. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 making 740 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels through a KAPS six-speed sequential transmission and Golf Mk4 drivetrain. Hillclimb Monsters reports Dejan took 2nd overall at the Croatian Hillclimb Championship. Watch him compete at Ilirska-Bistrica in Slovenia (6th place) and Skradin in Croatia (2nd place).

Source: Hillclimb Monsters