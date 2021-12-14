Ford Escort Mk2 with a BMW S14 inline-four

This Ford Escort Mk2 is for sale on NY Cars in Nykarleby, Finland for €79,900 or about $90,115. The car is built and owned by Sebastian Sundfors. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L BMW S14B25 inline-four making 300 hp and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features Wössner DTM pistons, Schrick camshafts 292/286, Köhler Racing dry sump system with custom oilpan, modified E34 M5 S38B38 throttle bodies, stainless steel exhaust, and MoTeC M84 ECU. Sebastian paired the motor with a BMW ZF S5D five-speed transmission with a Gearmotive dogbox gearset and Volvo 740 rear end with an Eaton Torsen differential. The car rides on custom KW Competition 2-way adjustable suspension with adjustable front and rear sway bars. Behind the wheels are six-piston calipers with 286 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 286 mm rotors in back. The interior features Sparco Pro 2000 seats, RRS six-point harnesses, Momo steering wheel, aluminum floor and door panels, custom pedelbox, removable tunnel, and AIM MXP Strada dash.

Source: NY Cars via Unique Cars For Sale Europe FB page