Steve Mirabelli is a very talented fabricator. You might remember his previous project, a 2006 Charger STR-8 with a 1968 Charger body. Steve started his next project three years ago after finding a crashed 2010 Challenger R/T. Over that time he repaired the car and built a custom body based on concept artwork by Doug Schramm of a modern GTX. Steve documented the entire build on his channel or you can view photos in the FB build album.

Source: Steve Mirabelli via Piotr