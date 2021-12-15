Datsun 180B with a 680+ hp Turbo FJ20

Firas Abousamra’s Datsun 180B SSS (Bluebird 610) is powered by a

turbocharged 2.2 L Nissan FJ20 inline-four built by Micks Motorsport in Greenacre, NSW, Australia. On their dyno the motor made 680 horsepower to the hubs on a Haltech Nexus R5 ECU. It features a sleeved block, Spool stroker billet crank, billet main caps, custom CP pistons, Manley 300M connecting rods, and Plazmaman intake. Micks Motorsport built the motor to handle 900 horsepower to the hubs.

Source: Micks Motorsport FB page via Haltech