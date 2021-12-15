1972 El Camino with an eCrate Electric Motor

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

Lingenfelter debuted their “eL Camino” project at PRI Trade Show 2021. Lingenfelter with technical assistance from Chevrolet Performance installed an Electric Connect & Cruise eCrate system into a 1972 El Camino. In the engine bay sits a 200-hp electric motor connected to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. The rest of the drivetrain is left untouched. In the car’s bed sits the 66-kWh battery pack. Lingenfelter will be the first qualified Electric Specialty Vehicle Modifiers (ESVM) when they program launches next year.

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

1972 El Camino built by Lingenfelter with an eCrate electric motor

Source: Lingenfelter FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.