1972 El Camino with an eCrate Electric Motor

Lingenfelter debuted their “eL Camino” project at PRI Trade Show 2021. Lingenfelter with technical assistance from Chevrolet Performance installed an Electric Connect & Cruise eCrate system into a 1972 El Camino. In the engine bay sits a 200-hp electric motor connected to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. The rest of the drivetrain is left untouched. In the car’s bed sits the 66-kWh battery pack. Lingenfelter will be the first qualified Electric Specialty Vehicle Modifiers (ESVM) when they program launches next year.

Source: Lingenfelter FB page