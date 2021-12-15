Custom 1972 K50 Blazer with a Cummins 6BT

RTech Fabrications built this custom 1972 K50 Blazer called “Bulldog” at their company in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Under the hood sits a 5.9 L Cummins 12v inline-six producing 550 horsepower. The motor features an upgraded camshaft, Dynomite Diesel Stage II injectors, and a BD Diesel manifold and Super B turbocharger. A 47RH automatic transmission and NP205 transfer case sends power to a Dana 60 front axle and 14-bolt rear axle with a locking diff. The Blazer rides on a medium-duty chassis with four-link suspension. A set of American Force G23 Zero 20-inch wheels with 40-inch tires cover drilled disc brakes.

Source: RTech Fabrications and Street Trucks Mag