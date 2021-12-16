Isuzu D-Max with a Supercharged 1UZ V8

This Isuzu D-Max truck was built by V8 Racing Home in Thailand with a supercharged 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8. The V8 features an Eaton M90 supercharger, V8 Racing Home custom headers, SARD 550 cc injectors, MSD coils, and Octane S ECU. A four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Cusco 1.5 way limited-slip differential with a 4.3 gear ratio. The truck rides on SSR Type C 18×10.5-inch wheels in front with KUMHO KU36 265/35R18 tires. In back are a set of Raguna 15×12 wheels with Hoosier 29×10-15 tires. Behind the wheels are Ferrari Brembo front brakes and Mitsubishi Evo 8 rear brakes. The interior features Recaro SR4 seats, OMP steering wheel on a Work Engineering column, Autometer gauges, and a roll cage made by V8 Racing Home.

Source: V8 Racing Home FB page and XO Autosport