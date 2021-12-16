1989 Nissan Bluebird with a Leaf Electric Motor

Kinghorn Electric Vehicles built this 1989 Nissan Bluebird called “Newbird” at their company in Newtown, United Kingdom. The company spent three months with help from Nissan UK to convert the car to electric. They swapped factory inline-four and transmission for a Nissan LEAF electric motor, inverter, and 40 kWh battery pack. The battery pack was split into two sections to distribute the weight better. One part is in engine bay and the other is in the trunk. Nissan UK estimates the battery pack gives the Bluebird about 130 mile range. Kinghorn Electric Vehicles was able to conver the fuel gauge to show battery charge percentage. They also installed the charge port under the factory fuel fill cover.

Source: Kinghorn Electric Vehicles and Nissan UK media via Autoblog