1959 Impala with a Supercharged LS9 V8

Timeless Kustoms built this 1959 Chevrolet Impala at their company in Camarillo, California. The heart of the project is a supercharged 6.2 L LS9 V8 crate motor making around 710-750 hp and 680-730 lb-ft of torque depending on which Lingenfelter engine package they selected. They paired the V8 with a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission, custom 4-link aluminum driveshaft, and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit Locker and 3.73 gears. The car rides on an Art Morrison chassis with QA1 double-adjustable shocks, Firestone airbags, and a 4-link rear suspension with a Panhard bar. A set of Boze V-12 wheels (19×11, 19×13) with Nitto tires (285/35-19, 335/30-19) cover Brembo‬ six-piston calipers with carbon ceramic 15.5-inch rotors in front and back.

Source: Timeless Kustoms FB page and MotorTrend