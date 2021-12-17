RWD Scion iQ-MR

Tatsu Tsuchida and his team at Tokyo Automotive built the Scion iQ-MR for SEMA 2011. The car is powered by a 1.5 L 1NZ-FE inline-four from a 2006 Scion xB sitting in back of the car. Teddy Hiraoka from Mavrik Motorsports built engine with JE Pistons 12:1 compression pistons, Web camshafts, ARP head studs, Burns Stailess exhaust, and AEM EMS4 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a manual transmission with a Micro Image clutch and lightened flywheel. The car rides on a set of KW Variant 3 adjustable coilovers and Axis 15-inch wheels covering Wilwood four-piston brakes front and back. A Speciality Cars roll cage protects the occupant along with Sparco seats and harnesses.

Source: Toyota media and GT Channel