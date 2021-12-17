Custom 4WD Fiat Panda Race Car

M-Sport built this Fiat Panda race car for a long-time customer at their company in Dovenby, England. The project started with their Ford Fiesta R5 race car chassis and powertrain. This means the car has a turbocharged 1.6 L Ford Ecoboost inline-four making 290 hp and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque. It’s paired with a Sadev five-speed sequential transmission and custom front and rear differentials. The suspension features McPherson struts and Brembo four-piston brakes in front and rear. To fit the Fiat Panda body over the chassis it needed to be widened 36 cm. The rest of the R5’s track width was covered with a custom arches. The interior holds a set of OMP racing seats with M-Sport harnesses surrounded by a FIA roll cage.

Source: M-Sport