For Sale: 1969 Barracuda with a 5.7 L Hemi V8

This 1969 Plymouth Barracuda is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Fort Myers, Florida. The car is powered by a 5.7 L Hemi V8 featuring E-Body Parts & Restoration ceramic-coated tubular headers and Mopar Performance wiring harness. Behind the V8 sits an A518 four-speed automatic transmission with a Bouchillon Performance Engineering flexplate and HGM Electronics Compushift controller. The car rides on a AlterKtion coilover suspension with a Reilly MotorSports sway bar, and USCT Motorsport frame connectors. Four-wheel disc brakes with Wilwood calipers hide behind a set of XXR 526 18-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza S-04 tires. The interior features Braum front seats behind a custom dash with Godsnow steering wheel, Speedhut gauges, Vintage Air system, and rear-view camera.

Source: Bring a Trailer