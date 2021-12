Søren Heyer at FUBAR Racing spent 200+ hours upgrading Nikolaj Rasmussen’s Lexus IS200 for drifting. Søren received the car with a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 however Nikolaj wants 500-600 horsepower. So he upgraded the connecting rods, fabricated a custom turbocharger system, and installed a lot of support mods. Listen to Søren explain how he built the car below and view photos in the FB build album.

Source: FUBAR Racing