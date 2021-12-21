BMW E30 with a S54 Inline-Six

Brintech Customs built this BMW E30 at their company in Castlereagh, NSW, Australia. The company swapped in a 3.2 L S54B32 inline-six from a BMW E46 M3 making 400+ horsepower. The motor features a custom intake, radiator, and exhaust. Behind the motor sits a 420G six-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel sends power to a modified Nissan Skyline R33 R200 limited-slip differential using their diff swap kit. The E30 rides on a BC coilovers with an E46 steering rack and upgraded bushings. A set of 16×8-inch wheels cover Wilwood four-piston brakes with drilled/slotted rotors in front.

Source: Brintech Customs