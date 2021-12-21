1967 Fairlane with a 428 ci Cobra Jet V8

Evan Smith from REVan Evan took a ride in Shaun Le Blanc’s 1967 Fairlane to a Car & Coffee event in Florida. Shaun explains he purchased the car 15 years ago with a 289 ci V8 and automatic transmission. Eventually he sold it to Paul Winters who restored the car. It’s now back in Shaun’s hands and powered by a 428 ci Cobra Jet V8. The big-block features factory heads, mild-camshaft, Police Interceptor intake manifold, Holley 735 cc carburetor, and long-tube headers. Shaun plans on building another 428 ci V8 and installing a five-speed manual transmission.

Source: REVan Evan