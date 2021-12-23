Camry Dragster with a Supercharged 3UR V8

This 2015 Sleeper Camry was built by Toyota Motorsports Technical Center for SEMA 2014. They created the unique race using a 2015 Camry XSE body with the doors welded shut. It covers a NHRA-spec tubular chassis with a strut front suspension and 4-link rear suspension. Power is generated by a supercharged 5.7 L 3UR-FE V8 featuring forged pistons and connecting rods, custom headers, direct-port nitrous system, and Toyota ECU. On top sits a TRD Tundra supercharger overdriven to generate 14 psi of boost. The motor produces 620 horsepower without nitrous or around 850-900 hp with nitrous. Power is sent through a IPT Toyota automatic transmission and Tundra rear end and to 335/30-18 drag tires.

