1986 Corolla with a Turbo Honda F20C

National Speed received this 1986 Toyota Corolla GT-S as a rolling shell. It was up to them to bring the car back to life. The owner and National Speed discussed several engine options such as a Mazda 20B three-rotor, GM Ecotec LNF, Nissan SR20DET or RB26DE, Honda K24, and Toyota 4A-GE Formula Atlantic race engine. The owner decided to go with a turbocharged 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four. The motor features a factory bottom-end, Magnus Motorsports intake manifold, Injectors Dynamics ID725 injectors, and Garrett GTX3076R turbocharger. Tuned on a AEM Infinity 6 ECU, it produces 460 horsepower to the wheels on 14 psi of boost and 93 octane fuel. Out back sits a 1979 Celica Supra rear end built by Weir Performance.

Source: National Speed and National Speed FB page