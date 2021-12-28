1986 Jeep Wagoneer with a Supercharged 427 ci LSX V8

Marc Christ and Brandon Burke from Music City Trucks wanted to build their version of a Jeep Trailhawk after taking one for a drive. The project called “TrashHawk” started with a 1986 Jeep Wagoneer XJ powered by a 2.8 L V6. The team swapped the V6 for a supercharged 427 ci LSX V8 making 785 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque. The V8 features a Magnuson TVS2300 supercharger, DeatschWerks 90 lb-hr injectors, and a FiTech Ultimate LS ECU. Behind the V8 sits a American Powertrain T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce twin-disc clutch. It sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with an Eaton Truetrac limited-slip differential. The team also replaced the factory Dana 30 front axle with a 2001 Jeep Cherokee 2WD axle and added adjustable control arms, and EBC disc brakes. The Wagoneer rides on a set of Konig Hypergram wheels with Continental ExtremeContact 18-inch tires.

