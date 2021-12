Reto Meisel and his Team Meisel Motorsport Mercedes SLK340 race car attended Hillclimb Masters 2021 in Portugal. They built the car with Carlsson Germany using a 3.4 L Judd DB V8 from a LMP2 race car paired with a six-speed sequential transaxle. Hillclimb Monsters reports the V8 now produces 630 horsepower at 11,300 rpm. Enjoy watching Reto compete and listening to the naturally aspirated V8 scream below.

Source: Team Meisel Motorsport and Hillclimb Monsters