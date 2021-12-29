1967 Suburban with a Supercharged LT4 V8

J-Rod & Custom built this 1967 Chevrolet Suburban at their company in Black Diamond, Washington. The classic SUV is powered by a supercharged LT4 V8 built by Lingenfelter making 750+ horsepower. Behind it sits an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears. Everything rides on a GSI Machine & Fab chassis with a four-link rear suspension and Watt’s link. A set of Schott wheels (22×9, 24×15) with Pirelli P Zero Nero GT tires cover Baer six-piston brakes. You can view more photos in Griot’s Garage album.

Source: @jrodcustom, Giot’s Garage, and GM Authority