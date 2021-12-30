Honda Jazz with a K24

Pete Lawton built this Honda Jazz to be his daily driver. The car originally came with a 1.3 L L13A i-DSI inline-four making 82 horsepower (61 kW). Pete swapped it for a 2.4 L 2.4 L K24A3 inline-four making around 230 horsepower. The motor sits on Hasport swap mounts and Hardrace rear engine mount with a custom 3-inch exhaust. It runs on a K20A2 intake manifold, K20A2 intake camshaft, Hondata KPro4 ECU, and Racing Circuits conversion harness. Pete paired the K24 with a Civic EP3 six-speed manual transmission and RSX axles. The Jazz rides on a set of BC Racing coilovers with Hardrace front topmounts and CL9 front calipers on 282 mm rotors. Pete strengthened the rear beam and installed a Whiteline 19 mm rear anti-roll bar. The interior was left factory spec expect for a Greddy-style steering wheel and K-Tuned billet shifter on a custom mount.

Source: @hcr_works and DannyDC2