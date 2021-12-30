2008 Opel Corsa with a 801 whp Turbo V6

A reader shared this unique 2008 Opel Corsa OPC in Greece. The car came from the factory with a turbocharged 1.6 L A16LER (LDW) inline-four making 189 hp (141 kW) and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque. Someone came along and swapped the inline-four with a turbocharged 2.8 L LP9 V6 from an Insigna OPC. From the factory the turbocharged V6 makes 321 hp (239 kW) and 321 lb-ft (435 Nm) of torque. The listing states the V6 is now making 801 horsepower to all four wheels through a 4WD drivetrain.

Source: Car.gr via ESD reader