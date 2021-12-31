Toyota 86 with a Honda K24

Impact Magic built this Toyota 86 (ZN6) at their company in Kumiyama, Kyoto, Japan. Under the hood sits a Honda 2.4 L K24A inline-four installed using a KPower swap kit. They built the K24 with lightweight forged pistons (12.5:1 compression), lightweight rods, Toda Racing valve springs and camshaft. It also features a KPower intake manifold and baffled oil pan, modified factory exhaust manifold, Skunk 2 Ultra radiator, and 550 cc injectors on a Radium fuel rail. All the factory Toyota gauges and AC work thanks to a Haltech Elite 1500 ECU and KPower Raychem engine wiring harness. The KPower adapter plate bolts the K24 to thee factory 86 six-speed manual transmission. A one-piece aluminum driveshaft sends power to the rear diff with 3.727 gears.

Source: Impact Ameblo page via Crossbred Heart FB page