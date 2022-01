Aaron Turk brought his unique 2012 Subaru WRX to LS Fest 2021. Rising out the engine bay is a 6.0 L LSx V8 with a Vortech supercharger. A Turbo 400 automatic transmission sends power to a spooled Ford 8.8-inch rear end. On the ends of the axle are a set of Hoosier slicks stuffed under a tubbed back-half.

Source: Holley