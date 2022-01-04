Custom Dodge Daytona with a Supercharged Hellephant V8

Detroit Speed is building a custom 1970 Dodge Daytona at their company in Mooresville, North Carolina. At the heart of the project is a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor capable of 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. It sits on a modified Detroit Speed 1967-1969 F-body front subframe. The car also features a custom widebody with a fiberglass front and rear wing. The parts are being used for mockup and will be made in carbon fiber for the finished project. You can follow the project’s progress in the build album.

Source: Detroit Speed FB page