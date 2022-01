Garage 54 is back with another interesting project. This time they are building a carbureted inline-six from two Lada 2101 1294 cc inline-four motors. They start by cutting two cylinders off one motor and the back off the other. Then they welded the blocks, crankshafts, and heads together. After getting the electrical sorted the engine ran. They still need to sync the carburetors but we are sure there will be another video of this running in a vehicle soon.

Source: Garage 54 via Piotr